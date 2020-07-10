Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking

124 Kristi Ann Ct Available 07/15/20 WINTER SPRINGS: 2 bed/1.5 bath Townhome, End Unit, Convenient Location! - AVAILABLE JULY 15th! This home has 2 bedroom located upstairs and share a full size bathroom...Half Bath is downstairs for guest. The kitchen features an eating space and is open to the living room. There is a screened porch for relaxing on or to unwind from your day! Great Seminole County Schools. Convenient to SR434 and the 417, shopping, dining and entertainment!!



EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY



FEATURES:

2 Story Townhome

End Unit

All Appliances EXCEPT Microwave

Eating Space in Kitchen

Great Room

Half Bath Downstairs

Bedrooms Upstairs

Tub/Shower Combo

HOOK-UPS ONLY (closet on porch)

Carpet and Tile Flooring

Ceiling Fans

Screened Porch

2 Dedicated Parking Spots

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy



One Small Pet (30lbs and under) is allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. Picture of pets are required upon application.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



APPLICATION PROCESS:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in. IE: You must have $3000 gross income (verifiable) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



What is verifiable income:



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



(RLNE2455748)