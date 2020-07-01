Rent Calculator
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:49 PM
116 PHILADELPHIA WAY
116 Philadelphia Way
·
Location
116 Philadelphia Way, Winter Springs, FL 32708
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH TOWNHOME, 1 CAR GARAGE, ALMOST 1900 SQ FT OF LIVING SPACE, CLOSE TO TUSKAWILLA, WINTER SPRINGS, 417 AND ACROSS 434. MUST SEE!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 116 PHILADELPHIA WAY have any available units?
116 PHILADELPHIA WAY doesn't have any available units at this time.
Winter Springs, FL
.
What amenities does 116 PHILADELPHIA WAY have?
Some of 116 PHILADELPHIA WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 116 PHILADELPHIA WAY currently offering any rent specials?
116 PHILADELPHIA WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 PHILADELPHIA WAY pet-friendly?
No, 116 PHILADELPHIA WAY is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Winter Springs
.
Does 116 PHILADELPHIA WAY offer parking?
Yes, 116 PHILADELPHIA WAY offers parking.
Does 116 PHILADELPHIA WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 PHILADELPHIA WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 PHILADELPHIA WAY have a pool?
No, 116 PHILADELPHIA WAY does not have a pool.
Does 116 PHILADELPHIA WAY have accessible units?
No, 116 PHILADELPHIA WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 116 PHILADELPHIA WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 PHILADELPHIA WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 116 PHILADELPHIA WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 PHILADELPHIA WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
