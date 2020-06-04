All apartments in Winter Springs
116 Peregrine Court
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

116 Peregrine Court

116 Peregrine Court · No Longer Available
Location

116 Peregrine Court, Winter Springs, FL 32708

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
116 Peregrine Court Available 06/01/20 Beautiful 3/2 Pool Home in Gated Eagles Watch Community - Available June 1, 2020. Welcome to your beautiful 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom pool home in the desired gated community of Eagles Watch in Winter Springs. As soon as you pull up to the property, you will notice the mature landscaping and the welcoming neighborhood. Once you walk in the front door, you have an open floor plan that boasts ample room for your living and dining with hardwood flooring. Around the corner is your kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, a breakfast bar, and pantry that over flows into your family room. The large master bedroom lets in plenty of natural light and has a master bathroom with all the upgrades. The backyard has a covered patio that leads to your screened in pool and fully fenced in backyard. The neighborhood has a community pool, playground, and basketball courts plus the HOA takes care of your front and side lawn, for low maintenance. Schedule your viewing today!

(RLNE3308487)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Peregrine Court have any available units?
116 Peregrine Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 116 Peregrine Court have?
Some of 116 Peregrine Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Peregrine Court currently offering any rent specials?
116 Peregrine Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Peregrine Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 Peregrine Court is pet friendly.
Does 116 Peregrine Court offer parking?
No, 116 Peregrine Court does not offer parking.
Does 116 Peregrine Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Peregrine Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Peregrine Court have a pool?
Yes, 116 Peregrine Court has a pool.
Does 116 Peregrine Court have accessible units?
No, 116 Peregrine Court does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Peregrine Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 Peregrine Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Peregrine Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 Peregrine Court does not have units with air conditioning.
