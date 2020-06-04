Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court playground pool

116 Peregrine Court Available 06/01/20 Beautiful 3/2 Pool Home in Gated Eagles Watch Community - Available June 1, 2020. Welcome to your beautiful 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom pool home in the desired gated community of Eagles Watch in Winter Springs. As soon as you pull up to the property, you will notice the mature landscaping and the welcoming neighborhood. Once you walk in the front door, you have an open floor plan that boasts ample room for your living and dining with hardwood flooring. Around the corner is your kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, a breakfast bar, and pantry that over flows into your family room. The large master bedroom lets in plenty of natural light and has a master bathroom with all the upgrades. The backyard has a covered patio that leads to your screened in pool and fully fenced in backyard. The neighborhood has a community pool, playground, and basketball courts plus the HOA takes care of your front and side lawn, for low maintenance. Schedule your viewing today!



(RLNE3308487)