This beautiful 4 bedroom / 3 bath pool home just off of Tuskawilla Road in the Oak Forest community is available for move in now!. Enjoy high ceilings, upstairs master bedroom, wood burning fireplace in the family room, spacious kitchen with plenty of storage, screen enclosed pool and a completely fenced yard with a separate fenced space for your dog! All of downstairs is tiled and the upstairs master bedroom is carpeted. The master bedroom features a double walk in closet, double vanities, large jacuzzi tub and separate shower! One of the downstairs bathrooms is perfect for an office; with an attached full bathroom, walk in closet and bookshelves. Exterior wooded and pond views!