Winter Springs, FL
1142 Oday
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1142 Oday

1142 O'day Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1142 O'day Drive, Winter Springs, FL 32708

Amenities

dogs allowed
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
carpet
This beautiful 4 bedroom / 3 bath pool home just off of Tuskawilla Road in the Oak Forest community is available for move in now!. Enjoy high ceilings, upstairs master bedroom, wood burning fireplace in the family room, spacious kitchen with plenty of storage, screen enclosed pool and a completely fenced yard with a separate fenced space for your dog! All of downstairs is tiled and the upstairs master bedroom is carpeted. The master bedroom features a double walk in closet, double vanities, large jacuzzi tub and separate shower! One of the downstairs bathrooms is perfect for an office; with an attached full bathroom, walk in closet and bookshelves. Exterior wooded and pond views!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1142 Oday have any available units?
1142 Oday doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 1142 Oday have?
Some of 1142 Oday's amenities include dogs allowed, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1142 Oday currently offering any rent specials?
1142 Oday is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1142 Oday pet-friendly?
Yes, 1142 Oday is pet friendly.
Does 1142 Oday offer parking?
No, 1142 Oday does not offer parking.
Does 1142 Oday have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1142 Oday does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1142 Oday have a pool?
Yes, 1142 Oday has a pool.
Does 1142 Oday have accessible units?
No, 1142 Oday does not have accessible units.
Does 1142 Oday have units with dishwashers?
No, 1142 Oday does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1142 Oday have units with air conditioning?
No, 1142 Oday does not have units with air conditioning.
