680 W CANTON AVENUE
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:18 AM

680 W CANTON AVENUE

680 Canton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

680 Canton Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in the Heart of Winter Park! Walk to Park Avenue or the Winter Park Village, both are just a few blocks away. Home features nice slate flooring throughout, bright natural light, and comfortable living areas. The large kitchen has room for a breakfast table and comes with stainless steel appliances. This home has an interior laundry room and comes with a full size washer/dryer. The backyard has a very cute brick patio, is surrounded by mature landscaping and fenced for privacy. Lawn care is included in the rent. No smoking. Small pets under 20lbs allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 680 W CANTON AVENUE have any available units?
680 W CANTON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 680 W CANTON AVENUE have?
Some of 680 W CANTON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 680 W CANTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
680 W CANTON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 680 W CANTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 680 W CANTON AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 680 W CANTON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 680 W CANTON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 680 W CANTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 680 W CANTON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 680 W CANTON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 680 W CANTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 680 W CANTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 680 W CANTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 680 W CANTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 680 W CANTON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

