680 W CANTON AVENUE

Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in the Heart of Winter Park! Walk to Park Avenue or the Winter Park Village, both are just a few blocks away. Home features nice slate flooring throughout, bright natural light, and comfortable living areas. The large kitchen has room for a breakfast table and comes with stainless steel appliances. This home has an interior laundry room and comes with a full size washer/dryer. The backyard has a very cute brick patio, is surrounded by mature landscaping and fenced for privacy. Lawn care is included in the rent. No smoking. Small pets under 20lbs allowed.