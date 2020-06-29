All apartments in Winter Park
Home
/
Winter Park, FL
/
645 Huntington Avenue Unit #7
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:22 AM

645 Huntington Avenue Unit #7

645 Huntington Ave · No Longer Available
Location

645 Huntington Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

Fully Renovated 2/2.5 Townhome FOR RENT in The HEART of Winter Park! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information. This posting includes square footage, number of bedrooms, bathrooms, application requirements, monthly rent, security deposit as well as property address.

Welcome to 645 Huntington Avenue! Your trendy retreat in the heart of Winter Park! This fully renovated 2/2.5 Townhome is waiting for its next awesome resident. This rarely available property boasts: A renovated kitchen, including stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, updated lighting and designer touches throughout, two spacious bedrooms - each with its own private balcony, a flexible loft space off the master bedroom - perfect for a home office or seating area, an included front-loader washer and dryer, and much more! Your nights and summer bbq's won't be the same when you get to experience this incredible private patio! imagine sipping a glass of wine or your favorite spirit in this professionally designed outdoor space, which includes a brand new deck and feature wall! To top it all, your new home will be walking distance to Winter Park's famous Park Avenue, award winning restaurants, and shops. Do not miss this great opportunity! Call today to schedule your private tour!

12 Month Minimum Lease

Please note, we require all applicants to have
- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,
- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,
- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes

Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income. We will not accept W2s as proof of income.

Application includes full criminal background, credit check as well as eviction judgments

Pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions.
We strive to help ensure mutual accountability and responsibility for the benefit of all our residents/tenants. We require EVERYONE to complete a third-party pet screening and review process through https://belmontmgtgrouprentals.petscreening.com. This quick and easy process ensures we have your pet and animal-related policy acknowledgments, pet/animal history and records, and legal attestation of truthfulness and accuracy on file.

Visit our website for more information related to this and other units in our portfolio
www.BelmontManagemenGroup.com
@BelmontMgtGroup - Twitter
@BelmontManagementGroup - Instagram

(RLNE5799563)

