532 DUNBLANE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities carport courtyard parking garage

Available January 3, 2020. Looking for the perfect mid-century house on an over sized lot? Well you just found the most charming property waiting for you to call it home. This nice corner lot property within minutes of Winter Park Memorial Hospital is ready for you. Fresh, modern grey interior paint in the large living area makes this property move in ready. The Kitchen just got a brand new refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Property has a nice courtyard right outside the front door, 2 car carport that connects to a nice workshop/garage area. Conveniently located right off of Lakemont within a couple blocks from Aloma, you will be right around the corner from restaurants, shopping, and so much more. Schedule your showing today!