Home
/
Winter Park, FL
/
532 DUNBLANE DRIVE
Last updated January 23 2020 at 1:14 AM

532 DUNBLANE DRIVE

532 Dunblane Drive · No Longer Available
Location

532 Dunblane Drive, Winter Park, FL 32792

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
courtyard
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
garage
Available January 3, 2020. Looking for the perfect mid-century house on an over sized lot? Well you just found the most charming property waiting for you to call it home. This nice corner lot property within minutes of Winter Park Memorial Hospital is ready for you. Fresh, modern grey interior paint in the large living area makes this property move in ready. The Kitchen just got a brand new refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Property has a nice courtyard right outside the front door, 2 car carport that connects to a nice workshop/garage area. Conveniently located right off of Lakemont within a couple blocks from Aloma, you will be right around the corner from restaurants, shopping, and so much more. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 532 DUNBLANE DRIVE have any available units?
532 DUNBLANE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 532 DUNBLANE DRIVE have?
Some of 532 DUNBLANE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 532 DUNBLANE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
532 DUNBLANE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 532 DUNBLANE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 532 DUNBLANE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 532 DUNBLANE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 532 DUNBLANE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 532 DUNBLANE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 532 DUNBLANE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 532 DUNBLANE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 532 DUNBLANE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 532 DUNBLANE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 532 DUNBLANE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 532 DUNBLANE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 532 DUNBLANE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
