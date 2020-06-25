311 Cortland Ave

Amenities

Available June 1, 2020. For rent by owner: Spacious mid-century modern home in Winter Park in a lovely neighborhood of multimillion dollar homes. Close to Rollins College, downtown Winter Park, shopping and great schools.



Two ensuite bedrooms with bathrooms, huge living/dining room and bonus den/office. Galley kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large fenced yard, with paved patio. Attached one car garage with laundry room with washer and drier.



This house is much bigger than it looks from the outside, and it is also very quiet inside. Hardwood floors throughout, office/den is ceramic tile. New ceiling fans, new HVAC.



This house is available 6/1/2020. Please call or text Donna, the owner, for an appointment.



