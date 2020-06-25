All apartments in Winter Park
Location

311 Cortland Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available June 1, 2020. For rent by owner: Spacious mid-century modern home in Winter Park in a lovely neighborhood of multimillion dollar homes. Close to Rollins College, downtown Winter Park, shopping and great schools.

Two ensuite bedrooms with bathrooms, huge living/dining room and bonus den/office. Galley kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large fenced yard, with paved patio. Attached one car garage with laundry room with washer and drier.

This house is much bigger than it looks from the outside, and it is also very quiet inside. Hardwood floors throughout, office/den is ceramic tile. New ceiling fans, new HVAC.

This house is available 6/1/2020. Please call or text Donna, the owner, for an appointment.

(RLNE5755257)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 Cortland Ave have any available units?
311 Cortland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 311 Cortland Ave have?
Some of 311 Cortland Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 Cortland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
311 Cortland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Cortland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 311 Cortland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 311 Cortland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 311 Cortland Ave offers parking.
Does 311 Cortland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 311 Cortland Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Cortland Ave have a pool?
No, 311 Cortland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 311 Cortland Ave have accessible units?
No, 311 Cortland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Cortland Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 311 Cortland Ave has units with dishwashers.

