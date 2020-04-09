300 CAROLINA AVENUE

Amenities
You will feel right at home the moment you step into this updated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo! This gated community near Park Avenue includes designated parking, a community pool, tennis courts, car wash and clubhouse with a pool table.
Spacious and open tiled living room with a beautiful wood burning fireplace. Kitchen features an ample amount of counter space and cabinetry with direct access to the utility room. Amazing views from three balconies!
***This property requires a separate HOA Application and an application fee of $50 per adult.***