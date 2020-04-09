All apartments in Winter Park
Find more places like 300 CAROLINA AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Park, FL
/
300 CAROLINA AVENUE
Last updated May 13 2020 at 7:26 PM

300 CAROLINA AVENUE

300 Carolina Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

300 Carolina Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
parking
pool
pool table
garage
tennis court
You will feel right at home the moment you step into this updated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo! This gated community near Park Avenue includes designated parking, a community pool, tennis courts, car wash and clubhouse with a pool table.

Spacious and open tiled living room with a beautiful wood burning fireplace. Kitchen features an ample amount of counter space and cabinetry with direct access to the utility room. Amazing views from three balconies!

***This property requires a separate HOA Application and an application fee of $50 per adult.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 CAROLINA AVENUE have any available units?
300 CAROLINA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 CAROLINA AVENUE have?
Some of 300 CAROLINA AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 CAROLINA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
300 CAROLINA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 CAROLINA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 300 CAROLINA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 300 CAROLINA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 300 CAROLINA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 300 CAROLINA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 CAROLINA AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 CAROLINA AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 300 CAROLINA AVENUE has a pool.
Does 300 CAROLINA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 300 CAROLINA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 300 CAROLINA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 CAROLINA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Paseo at Winter Park Village
940 W Canton Ave
Winter Park, FL 32789
The Lexington at Winter Park
1701 Lee Rd
Winter Park, FL 32789
Park East Park Knowles
311 N. Knowles Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Venue at Winter Park
5 Autumn Breeze Way
Winter Park, FL 32792
Lakeside at Winter Park
3935 Sutton Place Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Cranes Landing
3440 N Goldenrod Rd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Stonecastle
2015 New Stonecastle Ter
Winter Park, FL 32792
Central Place at Winter Park
7000 University Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792

Similar Pages

Winter Park 1 BedroomsWinter Park 2 Bedrooms
Winter Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinter Park Pet Friendly Places
Winter Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Rollins CollegeOrange Technical College-Winter Park Campus
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach