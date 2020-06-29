263 BLOSSOM LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Located in the heart of Everything that Winter Park has to offer! Access highways with minutes . Short drive to Park Ave and Downtown Orlando. This home has been beautifully remodeled. Front door opens to flex space which could be used as office or den. Step inside to combination living and dining room. Kitchen has brand new white cabinets, granite counters and upgraded stainless appliances. Screened patio with large storage closet is accessed through the kitchen.Generously sized Master Bedroom with large closet plus additioanl bedroom. Terazzo floors throughout for easy maintenance. Fully fenced yard. There is deeded access to Lake Killarny so that you can enjoy your water toys.