Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry

2624 Lafayette Avenue Available 05/15/20 GREAT HOME IN WINTER PARK CLOSE TO ALL! - Quaint home in WINTER PARK! Enjoy living close to everything. All new wood like tiling throughout the home for easy care. Upgraded stainless steel appliances, new kitchen cabinets, 2 full baths with main one remodeled, dining area, nice size great room, walk in closet, inside laundry room, screened porch, large fenced yard, ceiling fans in all rooms, Dommerich, Maitland and Winter Park Schools a plus!! Pest control included in rent. TWO VEHICLES MAX



Financial Requirements:

There is a nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must be paid to process a lease application. Please find the lease application and fee information available on our website.

Applicants meeting the standard and customary qualifications for rental have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will have the following checks completed: full-time local employment (no co-signers), current and previous verifiable rental/mortgage payment history, standard retail credit report, eviction search, criminal record history, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales search. Please note that applicants with a bankruptcy discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).

This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher.

Prospective tenants that proactively completed and had their lease applications approved are given priority when scheduling appointments. #00102



