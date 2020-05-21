All apartments in Winter Park
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM

2624 Lafayette Avenue

2624 Lafayette Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2624 Lafayette Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
2624 Lafayette Avenue Available 05/15/20 GREAT HOME IN WINTER PARK CLOSE TO ALL! - Quaint home in WINTER PARK! Enjoy living close to everything. All new wood like tiling throughout the home for easy care. Upgraded stainless steel appliances, new kitchen cabinets, 2 full baths with main one remodeled, dining area, nice size great room, walk in closet, inside laundry room, screened porch, large fenced yard, ceiling fans in all rooms, Dommerich, Maitland and Winter Park Schools a plus!! Pest control included in rent. TWO VEHICLES MAX

Always check our website - www.jandergroup.com - for up-to-date info and availability of this home or email us at Leasing@jandergroup.com.

****IMPORTANT**** APPOINTMENTS CANNOT BE SET WITHOUT SUBMITTING YOUR ACTUAL EMAIL ADDRESS WHEN INQUIRING ABOUT THIS HOME. Most sites do not send your actual email address with your online inquiry.

Financial Requirements:
There is a nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must be paid to process a lease application. Please find the lease application and fee information available on our website.
Applicants meeting the standard and customary qualifications for rental have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will have the following checks completed: full-time local employment (no co-signers), current and previous verifiable rental/mortgage payment history, standard retail credit report, eviction search, criminal record history, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales search. Please note that applicants with a bankruptcy discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).
This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher.
Prospective tenants that proactively completed and had their lease applications approved are given priority when scheduling appointments. #00102

(RLNE5590052)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2624 Lafayette Avenue have any available units?
2624 Lafayette Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 2624 Lafayette Avenue have?
Some of 2624 Lafayette Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2624 Lafayette Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2624 Lafayette Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2624 Lafayette Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2624 Lafayette Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2624 Lafayette Avenue offer parking?
No, 2624 Lafayette Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2624 Lafayette Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2624 Lafayette Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2624 Lafayette Avenue have a pool?
No, 2624 Lafayette Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2624 Lafayette Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2624 Lafayette Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2624 Lafayette Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2624 Lafayette Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
