Winter Park, FL
251 E Reading Way
Last updated August 12 2019 at 5:44 PM

251 E Reading Way

251 E Reading Way
Location

251 E Reading Way, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3bed/2ba in Winter Park, FL! Large living area with beautiful new wood plank tile floors. Open kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space. Huge back yard, perfect for entertaining. Lawn care is included in rent. Spacious bedrooms with new carpet. Amazing location, enjoy everything downtown Winter Park has to offer. All within walking distance! Saturday morning farmers market, amazing dining and shopping right around the corner. The home also Zoned for Winter Park High School, Glen Ridge Middle School, and Audubon Park Elementary!

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 251 E Reading Way have any available units?
251 E Reading Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
Is 251 E Reading Way currently offering any rent specials?
251 E Reading Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 251 E Reading Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 251 E Reading Way is pet friendly.
Does 251 E Reading Way offer parking?
No, 251 E Reading Way does not offer parking.
Does 251 E Reading Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 251 E Reading Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 251 E Reading Way have a pool?
No, 251 E Reading Way does not have a pool.
Does 251 E Reading Way have accessible units?
No, 251 E Reading Way does not have accessible units.
Does 251 E Reading Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 251 E Reading Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 251 E Reading Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 251 E Reading Way does not have units with air conditioning.
