251 E Reading Way

Spacious 3bed/2ba in Winter Park, FL! Large living area with beautiful new wood plank tile floors. Open kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space. Huge back yard, perfect for entertaining. Lawn care is included in rent. Spacious bedrooms with new carpet. Amazing location, enjoy everything downtown Winter Park has to offer. All within walking distance! Saturday morning farmers market, amazing dining and shopping right around the corner. The home also Zoned for Winter Park High School, Glen Ridge Middle School, and Audubon Park Elementary!



To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.



Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent

Specialized Property Management



We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.