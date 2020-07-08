236 BLOSSOM LANE

Amenities

OPPORTUNITY KNOCKING. Owners will consider a LEASE/OPTION, if you are interested in such. A chance to accumulate your down payment and yet lock in today's prices. You know they will be higher next year! Fully remodeled home in desirable Winter Park neighborhood. Hardwood floors, new bathrooms, paver driveway, stainless appliances, NEW ROOF, Deeded lake access at the corner, with key. Fenced in back yard with 2 patios. Eat-in kitchen with granite surfaces and travertine flooring. Very private neighborhood with only one entrance and has many million dollar + homes filled with lovely people that will be your new neighbors. Move in today and enjoy fishing, boating, paddle boarding on Lake Killarney tomorrow!