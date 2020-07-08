All apartments in Winter Park
Winter Park, FL
236 BLOSSOM LANE
236 BLOSSOM LANE

236 Blossom Lane · No Longer Available
Location

236 Blossom Lane, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
OPPORTUNITY KNOCKING. Owners will consider a LEASE/OPTION, if you are interested in such. A chance to accumulate your down payment and yet lock in today's prices. You know they will be higher next year! Fully remodeled home in desirable Winter Park neighborhood. Hardwood floors, new bathrooms, paver driveway, stainless appliances, NEW ROOF, Deeded lake access at the corner, with key. Fenced in back yard with 2 patios. Eat-in kitchen with granite surfaces and travertine flooring. Very private neighborhood with only one entrance and has many million dollar + homes filled with lovely people that will be your new neighbors. Move in today and enjoy fishing, boating, paddle boarding on Lake Killarney tomorrow!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 236 BLOSSOM LANE have any available units?
236 BLOSSOM LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 236 BLOSSOM LANE have?
Some of 236 BLOSSOM LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 236 BLOSSOM LANE currently offering any rent specials?
236 BLOSSOM LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 236 BLOSSOM LANE pet-friendly?
No, 236 BLOSSOM LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 236 BLOSSOM LANE offer parking?
Yes, 236 BLOSSOM LANE offers parking.
Does 236 BLOSSOM LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 236 BLOSSOM LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 236 BLOSSOM LANE have a pool?
No, 236 BLOSSOM LANE does not have a pool.
Does 236 BLOSSOM LANE have accessible units?
No, 236 BLOSSOM LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 236 BLOSSOM LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 236 BLOSSOM LANE has units with dishwashers.
