1250 Woodmere Drive

Location, location, location..........this elegant traditional home is in heart of the Via's on a prime brick street... It boasts a grand 2-story foyer, extensive wood work/moldings, beautiful hardwood floors, and plantation shutters, It has a gorgeous new modern island kitchen w/ stainless appliances and marble counters, which is open to the gathering room w/ fireplace and built ins. The Master suite is on the main level with new lavish master bath along with separate library with closet and built-ins (could be used as a 4th bedroom).There is also a formal living room and separate dining room for entertaining... Upstairs includes 2 more large bedroom suites along with bonus rooms, and extensive storage.. Outdoor living includes an oversized covered lanai open to a large fenced yard and private oversized 2-car detached garage. Lush landscaping and mature oaks complete this wonderful property. Yard care is included in the rental. Rent includes A/C filter delivery to your front door every 60 days! Call our showing hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.
Rental Terms: Rent: $4,615, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $4,615, Available 6/5/20
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
