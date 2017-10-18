All apartments in Winter Park
Find more places like 1250 Woodmere Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Park, FL
/
1250 Woodmere Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 4:00 PM

1250 Woodmere Drive

1250 Woodmere Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1250 Woodmere Drive, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Location, location, location..........this elegant traditional home is in heart of the Via's on a prime brick street... It boasts a grand 2-story foyer, extensive wood work/moldings, beautiful hardwood floors, and plantation shutters, It has a gorgeous new modern island kitchen w/ stainless appliances and marble counters, which is open to the gathering room w/ fireplace and built ins. The Master suite is on the main level with new lavish master bath along with separate library with closet and built-ins (could be used as a 4th bedroom).There is also a formal living room and separate dining room for entertaining... Upstairs includes 2 more large bedroom suites along with bonus rooms, and extensive storage.. Outdoor living includes an oversized covered lanai open to a large fenced yard and private oversized 2-car detached garage. Lush landscaping and mature oaks complete this wonderful property. Yard care is included in the rental. Rent includes A/C filter delivery to your front door every 60 days! Call our showing hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $4,615, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $4,615, Available 6/5/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 Woodmere Drive have any available units?
1250 Woodmere Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1250 Woodmere Drive have?
Some of 1250 Woodmere Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1250 Woodmere Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1250 Woodmere Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 Woodmere Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1250 Woodmere Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1250 Woodmere Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1250 Woodmere Drive does offer parking.
Does 1250 Woodmere Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1250 Woodmere Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 Woodmere Drive have a pool?
No, 1250 Woodmere Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1250 Woodmere Drive have accessible units?
No, 1250 Woodmere Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 Woodmere Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1250 Woodmere Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Paseo at Winter Park Village
940 W Canton Ave
Winter Park, FL 32789
Poste Winter Park
800 Semoran Park Dr.
Winter Park, FL 32792
Venue at Winter Park
5 Autumn Breeze Way
Winter Park, FL 32792
Lakeside at Winter Park
3935 Sutton Place Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Elon at Winter Park
712 Nicolet Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Summerlin at Winter Park Apartments
3207 Rosebud Lane
Winter Park, FL 32792
Affinity at Winter Park
600 N Semoran Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Central Place at Winter Park
7000 University Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792

Similar Pages

Winter Park 1 BedroomsWinter Park 2 Bedrooms
Winter Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinter Park Pet Friendly Places
Winter Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Rollins CollegeOrange Technical College-Winter Park Campus
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach