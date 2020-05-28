All apartments in Winter Park
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

1141 Valencia Ave

1141 Valencia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1141 Valencia Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
1141 Valencia Ave Available 05/02/20 Beautiful Winter Park Cottage Available FOR RENT! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information. This posting includes square footage, number of bedrooms, bathrooms, application requirements, monthly rent, security deposit as well as property address. Contact us for a video tour!

Nestled in the charming cobblestoned streets of Winter Park you will find The Jasmine Cottage!

This cozy, well located home is ready for its next AWESOME Resident!

Property Boasts:

- A highly sought after location, less than 1 mile away from Winter Park's famous shops and restaurants
- Short walking distance to Winter Park;s 9 hole course
- Private Pool (monthly pool service included)
- Spacious floor plan featuring a large updated kitchen
- Lawn Service also included!
- 1 car garage with ample driveway space

Call us today to schedule a private tour of your future Winter Park Home!

$60 - Application fee per adult
12 - Month Minimum Lease

Application includes full criminal background, credit check, and eviction judgments.

Please note, we require all applicants to have
- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,
- good standing credit (minimum score of 600 to be considered),
- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes

Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income.

We will not accept W2s as proof of income.

Visit our website for more information related to this property and other properties in our portfolio. www.BelmontManagementGroup.com www.facebook.com/BelmontManagementGroup
Twitter - @BelmontMgtGroup
Instagram - @BelmontManagementGroup

(RLNE4868556)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

