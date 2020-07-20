1116 N PARK AVENUE

Amenities

PARK AVENUE IN WINTER PARK-For Lease! Quintessential Park Avenue charmer. Completely remodeled this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is absolutely stunning. Renovations include refinished hardwood floors, a brand new kitchen with white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and WOLF range. Oversized walk-in pantry. Beautiful built-in buffet in dining room that opens to the sunroom with clay tile floors and large windows. Gas/wood-burning fireplace in front living room. Bedrooms are each comfortably sized and have ample closet space. Brand new bathrooms, including fixtures and tile. Backyard is perfect for enjoying summer evenings. Located right on Park Avenue, just a short stroll to great shops and award-winning dining. Lawn care included. Washer and dryer also included.