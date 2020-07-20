All apartments in Winter Park
1116 N PARK AVENUE
Last updated December 7 2019 at 1:50 AM

1116 N PARK AVENUE

1116 North Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1116 North Park Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
PARK AVENUE IN WINTER PARK-For Lease! Quintessential Park Avenue charmer. Completely remodeled this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is absolutely stunning. Renovations include refinished hardwood floors, a brand new kitchen with white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and WOLF range. Oversized walk-in pantry. Beautiful built-in buffet in dining room that opens to the sunroom with clay tile floors and large windows. Gas/wood-burning fireplace in front living room. Bedrooms are each comfortably sized and have ample closet space. Brand new bathrooms, including fixtures and tile. Backyard is perfect for enjoying summer evenings. Located right on Park Avenue, just a short stroll to great shops and award-winning dining. Lawn care included. Washer and dryer also included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1116 N PARK AVENUE have any available units?
1116 N PARK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1116 N PARK AVENUE have?
Some of 1116 N PARK AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1116 N PARK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1116 N PARK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 N PARK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1116 N PARK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 1116 N PARK AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1116 N PARK AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1116 N PARK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1116 N PARK AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 N PARK AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1116 N PARK AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1116 N PARK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1116 N PARK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 N PARK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1116 N PARK AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
