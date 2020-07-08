All apartments in Winter Garden
Last updated December 9 2019 at 2:39 AM

16942 TRADEWIND POINT

16942 Tradewind Point · No Longer Available
Location

16942 Tradewind Point, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
This is a brand new, never lived in, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. All of the common area are wood looking ceramic tile. This is a natural gas community so you will be cooking with gas! The open floor plan allows you to entertain while you are in your stylish kitchen. This also has a gas, tank-less water heater. All appliances brand new never used: Washer, dryer, refrigerator, cook top, double oven, microwave and dishwasher.
You are very close to Winter Garden’s historic downtown district; alive with art studios, live theater, and a wide range of restaurants and of course the West Orange Bike Trail. The delightful shops of the Winter Garden Village at Fowler Groves are just down the road. There is a playground, picnic area, gorgeous community pool and gym.
Sorry NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

