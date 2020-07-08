16942 TRADEWIND POINT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym pool playground

This is a brand new, never lived in, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. All of the common area are wood looking ceramic tile. This is a natural gas community so you will be cooking with gas! The open floor plan allows you to entertain while you are in your stylish kitchen. This also has a gas, tank-less water heater. All appliances brand new never used: Washer, dryer, refrigerator, cook top, double oven, microwave and dishwasher.

You are very close to Winter Garden’s historic downtown district; alive with art studios, live theater, and a wide range of restaurants and of course the West Orange Bike Trail. The delightful shops of the Winter Garden Village at Fowler Groves are just down the road. There is a playground, picnic area, gorgeous community pool and gym.

Sorry NO PETS.