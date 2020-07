Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill car wash area clubhouse dog grooming area e-payments fire pit game room internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community

Lakewalk at Hamlin is a community of luxury apartments in Winter Garden, FL with something for everybody. Enjoy a variety of upscale amenities and close proximity to shopping, dining, and theme parks. We offer 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartment homes with the most up-to-date luxurious furnishings. If you are looking for relaxing, luxury living, look no further than Lakewalk at Hamlin.