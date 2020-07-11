Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020

16 Apartments for rent in Winter Garden, FL with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Winter Garden apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials... Read Guide >
Last updated July 10
$
36 Units Available
Signature Lakes
Falcon Square at Independence
14600 Avenue of the Groves, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1331 sqft
Secluded community with well-designed homes and large swimming pool, shouting distance from Orange County National Golf Center. Air conditioning and high-speed internet access. Tennis courts, basketball courts and bark park located on-site.
Results within 5 miles of Winter Garden
Last updated July 11
$
30 Units Available
Venetian Isle
6506 San Francesco Way, Windermere, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,852
1432 sqft
A beautiful community with luxury one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes with a Mediterranean flair.We invite you to transport yourself to an upgraded level of luxury right at your front door.
Results within 10 miles of Winter Garden
Last updated July 11
$
28 Units Available
Metro West
The Estates At Park Avenue
2801 Biltmore Park Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,353
993 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,639
1531 sqft
Elegant units feature crown molding and plush carpet. Eat-in kitchens have efficient appliances and garbage disposal. Community has a tennis court, putting green and a gaming lounge. Near shopping and restaurants.
Last updated July 11
$
15 Units Available
Zen
9835 Namaste Loop, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,278
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1426 sqft
There’s a home waiting for you at ZEN! This luxurious midrise apartment community features one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes, located near the Grand Cypress Golf Course.
Last updated July 11
$
33 Units Available
Millenia
M2 at Millenia
4206 Eastgate Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,968
1782 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Office Hours: Monday - Friday 9 AM-6 PM, Saturday 10 AM-5 PM.
Last updated July 11
$
42 Units Available
Hanover Dr. Phillips
6500 Sand Lake Sound Road, Doctor Phillips, FL
Studio
$1,101
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,238
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1224 sqft
Orlando's most contemporary and gorgeous residential designer apartment community, Hanover Dr.
Last updated July 11
$
30 Units Available
Sea Isle Resort Apartments
6801 Sea Coral Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,171
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1233 sqft
Located near SeaWorld and other top Orlando attractions. Resort-style apartments have ice makers and walk-in closets. Work at the business center or conference room, or relax in the game room.
Last updated July 10
$
41 Units Available
The District Universal Boulevard
9702 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,139
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1375 sqft
Proximity to I-4 and the Florida Turnpike make this pet-friendly complex a great choice for commuters. Dual-level fitness center, game room, lounge and business center available. Granite counters and stainless-steel appliances in apartments.
Last updated July 10
$
38 Units Available
Millenia
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,133
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1342 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,616
1434 sqft
Updated homes with fully equipped kitchens, oversized closets and natural tile flooring. Enjoy a fitness studio and two resort swimming pools on site. Near Orlando International Premium Outlets for convenient shopping.
Last updated July 11
$
2 Units Available
Aventura Orlando Apartments
5300 Cinderlane Pkwy, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
948 sqft
Welcome to the newly managed Aventura Orlando Apartments - Where Your Adventure Begins! Just minutes from downtown Orlando, the University of Central Florida and many shopping and dining options set in a tranquil garden setting.
Last updated July 11
$
157 Units Available
Essex
8000 Essex Point Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1331 sqft
Transform your life with inspired living in the heart of the International Corridor. Shorten your commute, enjoy luxury amenities, and relish leisurely activities in a private tranquil setting.
Last updated July 11
$
14 Units Available
Kirkman North
Grand Reserve at Kirkman Parke
3301 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1497 sqft
Choose from several floor plans. On-site tennis court, covered heated spa, baby room,and grilling area. Car care center provided. Cinema room available. Security access in place. Garages available for residents.
Last updated July 11
$
14 Units Available
Florida Center North
Century Millenia
5100 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,245
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,824
1279 sqft
Proximity to I-4, Florida Turnpike, The Mall of Millenia, Disney Theme Parks, Orlando International Premium Outlets, Artegon Marketplace, IKEA Orlando. Nearby schools: Millenia Elementary, Sadler Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with salt water pool, bocce ball court, bark park, hammock grove, fitness court.
Last updated July 11
$
133 Units Available
The Addison at Universal Boulevard
9875 Universal Boulevard, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,341
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,157
1368 sqft
NOW OPEN! Tour today and receive a $5.00 Starbucks e-gift card. The Addison is not merely about its sheer loveliness.
Last updated July 11
$
133 Units Available
Lake House at Alta
7600 Majorca Place, Doctor Phillips, FL
Studio
$1,487
751 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1195 sqft
Located off of Orlando’s famed “Restaurant Row” in the desirable Dr. Phillips neighborhood, Lake House by Alta features more than just beautifully appointed homes. It offers a lifestyle of casual yet refined lakefront living.
Last updated July 11
$
3 Units Available
Clermont Town Center
Lofts at South Lake
831 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,397
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
968 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment. Contact us to schedule your visit today! Lease today and receive a $500 gift card! *See agent for details.
City Guide for Winter Garden, FL

At various points Winter Garden has been known as the "large-mouth bass capital" and the "world's biggest citrus shipping center." That's an interesting breakfast combo! One thing's for sure, though: This attractive little city has more going for it than just fish and oranges.

Winter Garden refers to itself as a "community among friends." Well the secret's out, and the city's nearly tripled in size in the last dozen years. If you're a fan of parks, museums, historic downtowns and open-air shopping, you might want to make some new friends here yourself. The short commute to Orlando means jobs, culture and masses of cute theme animals.

Having trouble with Craigslist Winter Garden? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Winter Garden, FL

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Winter Garden apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

