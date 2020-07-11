16 Apartments for rent in Winter Garden, FL with move-in specials
At various points Winter Garden has been known as the "large-mouth bass capital" and the "world's biggest citrus shipping center." That's an interesting breakfast combo! One thing's for sure, though: This attractive little city has more going for it than just fish and oranges.
Winter Garden refers to itself as a "community among friends." Well the secret's out, and the city's nearly tripled in size in the last dozen years. If you're a fan of parks, museums, historic downtowns and open-air shopping, you might want to make some new friends here yourself. The short commute to Orlando means jobs, culture and masses of cute theme animals.
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Winter Garden apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Winter Garden apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.