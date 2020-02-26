All apartments in Winter Garden
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13236 Fox Glove St

13236 Fox Glove Street · No Longer Available
Location

13236 Fox Glove Street, Winter Garden, FL 34787
Stoneybrook West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
5 Bed / 3 bath / 3 car - Stoneybrook West - Property Id: 96533

Beautiful 5 bed/3 bath home in guard gated Stoneybrook West. Golf course frontage with pool.Close to schools, shopping and transportation. This community has a ton of amenities including a great swimming pool,gym,volley ball court,soccer field,fishing pier and many more.Home has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96533
Property Id 96533

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4651587)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13236 Fox Glove St have any available units?
13236 Fox Glove St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 13236 Fox Glove St have?
Some of 13236 Fox Glove St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13236 Fox Glove St currently offering any rent specials?
13236 Fox Glove St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13236 Fox Glove St pet-friendly?
No, 13236 Fox Glove St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 13236 Fox Glove St offer parking?
No, 13236 Fox Glove St does not offer parking.
Does 13236 Fox Glove St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13236 Fox Glove St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13236 Fox Glove St have a pool?
Yes, 13236 Fox Glove St has a pool.
Does 13236 Fox Glove St have accessible units?
No, 13236 Fox Glove St does not have accessible units.
Does 13236 Fox Glove St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13236 Fox Glove St has units with dishwashers.
Does 13236 Fox Glove St have units with air conditioning?
No, 13236 Fox Glove St does not have units with air conditioning.
