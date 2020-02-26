13236 Fox Glove St

Amenities
5 Bed / 3 bath / 3 car - Stoneybrook West - Property Id: 96533
Beautiful 5 bed/3 bath home in guard gated Stoneybrook West. Golf course frontage with pool.Close to schools, shopping and transportation. This community has a ton of amenities including a great swimming pool,gym,volley ball court,soccer field,fishing pier and many more.Home has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96533
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4651587)