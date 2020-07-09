All apartments in Wilton Manors
Home
/
Wilton Manors, FL
/
648 Kensington PL
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

648 Kensington PL

648 Kensington Place · No Longer Available
Location

648 Kensington Place, Wilton Manors, FL 33305
Wilton Manors

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
RARELY AVAILABLE for RENT - You don't want to miss the opportunity - to live in a fully remodeled - open floor plan townhouse located on the private Island Community of Townhouse Isle. Close to everything restaurants, activities and only 3 miles from the beach, In the Heart of Wilton Manors. Impact glass front room slider door with access to open patio, Walk in closets Dual rain water jet shower controls new stainless steel appliances, too many upgrades to list - washer and dryer - possible rent lease option

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 648 Kensington PL have any available units?
648 Kensington PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wilton Manors, FL.
What amenities does 648 Kensington PL have?
Some of 648 Kensington PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 648 Kensington PL currently offering any rent specials?
648 Kensington PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 648 Kensington PL pet-friendly?
No, 648 Kensington PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilton Manors.
Does 648 Kensington PL offer parking?
Yes, 648 Kensington PL offers parking.
Does 648 Kensington PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 648 Kensington PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 648 Kensington PL have a pool?
No, 648 Kensington PL does not have a pool.
Does 648 Kensington PL have accessible units?
No, 648 Kensington PL does not have accessible units.
Does 648 Kensington PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 648 Kensington PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 648 Kensington PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 648 Kensington PL does not have units with air conditioning.
