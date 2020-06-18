611 NE 27th St 1.

Amenities
Tranquil 2/2 Walking Distance to Wilton Drive - Property Id: 268850
Location, location, location! This property is 2 blocks from the famous Wilton drive and less than 3 miles from Las Olas. Beach is a quick drive down the street and property is on a very quiet tranquil street. You will have 3 designated parking spaces available and a private fenced in back yard. Onsite laundry with washer and dryer. Central Air. Available now. Perfect for a couple or room mates!
No Dogs Allowed
