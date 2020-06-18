All apartments in Wilton Manors
Find more places like
611 NE 27th St 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wilton Manors, FL
/
611 NE 27th St 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

611 NE 27th St 1

611 Northeast 27th Street · (440) 371-3860
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wilton Manors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

611 Northeast 27th Street, Wilton Manors, FL 33334
Wilton Manors

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Tranquil 2/2 Walking Distance to Wilton Drive - Property Id: 268850

Location, location, location! This property is 2 blocks from the famous Wilton drive and less than 3 miles from Las Olas. Beach is a quick drive down the street and property is on a very quiet tranquil street. You will have 3 designated parking spaces available and a private fenced in back yard. Onsite laundry with washer and dryer. Central Air. Available now. Perfect for a couple or room mates!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/268850
Property Id 268850

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5843651)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 611 NE 27th St 1 have any available units?
611 NE 27th St 1 has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 611 NE 27th St 1 have?
Some of 611 NE 27th St 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 NE 27th St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
611 NE 27th St 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 NE 27th St 1 pet-friendly?
No, 611 NE 27th St 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilton Manors.
Does 611 NE 27th St 1 offer parking?
Yes, 611 NE 27th St 1 does offer parking.
Does 611 NE 27th St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 611 NE 27th St 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 NE 27th St 1 have a pool?
No, 611 NE 27th St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 611 NE 27th St 1 have accessible units?
No, 611 NE 27th St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 611 NE 27th St 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 611 NE 27th St 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 611 NE 27th St 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 611 NE 27th St 1 has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Wilton Tower
520 NE 20th St
Wilton Manors, FL 33305
Metropolitan
1220 NE 24th St
Wilton Manors, FL 33305
Gables Wilton Park
513 NE 21st Ct
Wilton Manors, FL 33305

Similar Pages

Wilton Manors 1 BedroomsWilton Manors 2 BedroomsWilton Manors Apartments with BalconyWilton Manors Apartments with PoolWilton Manors Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FLParkland, FLPalmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLPalm Beach, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLSouth Miami, FLLake Park, FLPembroke Park, FLWest Miami, FLJuno Beach, FLLighthouse Point, FLGolden Glades, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College