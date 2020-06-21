3012 NE 5th Ter

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool hot tub

Little know area of 12 townhouses know as Villa Escondida just west of NE 6 Ave walk-able to Wilton Drive. Private fenced in back yard has a small private pool-Spa. All Bedrooms are upstairs with a powder room down. Currently owner occupied, will consider pets. Large kitchen with SS appliances and granite counter top with breakfast bar. 10' ceilings, large master suite with double walk in closet, double vanities, separate shower and whirlpool tub. Washer and dryer are conveniently located upstairs among the bedrooms.