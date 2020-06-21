All apartments in Wilton Manors
3012 NE 5th Ter
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:16 AM

3012 NE 5th Ter

3012 Northeast 5th Terrace · (954) 568-9698 ext. 117
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3012 Northeast 5th Terrace, Wilton Manors, FL 33334
Wilton Manors

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1758 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
Little know area of 12 townhouses know as Villa Escondida just west of NE 6 Ave walk-able to Wilton Drive. Private fenced in back yard has a small private pool-Spa. All Bedrooms are upstairs with a powder room down. Currently owner occupied, will consider pets. Large kitchen with SS appliances and granite counter top with breakfast bar. 10' ceilings, large master suite with double walk in closet, double vanities, separate shower and whirlpool tub. Washer and dryer are conveniently located upstairs among the bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3012 NE 5th Ter have any available units?
3012 NE 5th Ter has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3012 NE 5th Ter have?
Some of 3012 NE 5th Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3012 NE 5th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
3012 NE 5th Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3012 NE 5th Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 3012 NE 5th Ter is pet friendly.
Does 3012 NE 5th Ter offer parking?
No, 3012 NE 5th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 3012 NE 5th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3012 NE 5th Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3012 NE 5th Ter have a pool?
Yes, 3012 NE 5th Ter has a pool.
Does 3012 NE 5th Ter have accessible units?
No, 3012 NE 5th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 3012 NE 5th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 3012 NE 5th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3012 NE 5th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 3012 NE 5th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
