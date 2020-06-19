All apartments in Wilton Manors
222 NE 21st St
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:03 AM

222 NE 21st St

222 Northeast 21st Street · (754) 244-5754
Location

222 Northeast 21st Street, Wilton Manors, FL 33305
Wilton Manors

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1574 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Palm Island House offers it's clients a beautifully appointed 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom turnkey rental home surrounded by lavish privacy. Featuring gorgeous terrazzo floors throughout, a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz counter tops, 2 flat-screen HD cable TVs with WiFi Internet access, Sonos sound system inside and outside, privacy plantation shutters in each room, a Kitchen Aid grill, large screened in porch, Heated Saltwater Pool, plenty of parking and lots of towels for the beach or the pool. Just bring your toothbrush, clothes and flip flops! Available for monthly or 6 month +1 day rental. Monthly $6000, $2500 Security Deposit, $250 Depart Cleaning, $300 Pet Deposit (Includes electric, wifi, garbage, water, and basic cable)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 NE 21st St have any available units?
222 NE 21st St has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 222 NE 21st St have?
Some of 222 NE 21st St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 NE 21st St currently offering any rent specials?
222 NE 21st St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 NE 21st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 222 NE 21st St is pet friendly.
Does 222 NE 21st St offer parking?
Yes, 222 NE 21st St does offer parking.
Does 222 NE 21st St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 222 NE 21st St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 NE 21st St have a pool?
Yes, 222 NE 21st St has a pool.
Does 222 NE 21st St have accessible units?
No, 222 NE 21st St does not have accessible units.
Does 222 NE 21st St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 NE 21st St has units with dishwashers.
Does 222 NE 21st St have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 NE 21st St does not have units with air conditioning.
