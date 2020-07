Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities pool

Huge property with house set back across from park in Wilton Manors of East Fort Lauderdalei. As you walk into the home you immediately see the backyard with huge ppol and wie views of the canal. The house has three bedrooms- two master ensuite, 2.5 baths, large living area, ss appliances, hardwood floors, and much more!



Can be rented fully furnished or unfurnished, seasonal or annual.