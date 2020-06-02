All apartments in Weston
Last updated May 27 2020 at 5:19 AM

2726 Meadowood Dr

2726 Meadowood Drive · (754) 444-9774
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2726 Meadowood Drive, Weston, FL 33332
Weston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$5,100

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
This beautiful home is settled in the heart of Weston Hills Country Club featuring a private lakefront lot, which allows you to enjoy the breathtaking sunrise from the pool area. It includes a refreshing saltwater pool and jacuzzi surrounded by lush landscaping. In your beautiful gourmet kitchen, you will prepare meals with family and friends creating an endless amount of memorable moments. You are offered many eye-catching upgrades, remodeled kitchen, granite countertops throughout the home, stainless steel appliances, accordion shutters, remodeled bathrooms and more. This home is in an excellent school district with easy access to shops, fine dining, and major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2726 Meadowood Dr have any available units?
2726 Meadowood Dr has a unit available for $5,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2726 Meadowood Dr have?
Some of 2726 Meadowood Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2726 Meadowood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2726 Meadowood Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2726 Meadowood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2726 Meadowood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Weston.
Does 2726 Meadowood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2726 Meadowood Dr does offer parking.
Does 2726 Meadowood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2726 Meadowood Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2726 Meadowood Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2726 Meadowood Dr has a pool.
Does 2726 Meadowood Dr have accessible units?
No, 2726 Meadowood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2726 Meadowood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2726 Meadowood Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2726 Meadowood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2726 Meadowood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
