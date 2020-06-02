2726 Meadowood Dr

Amenities

This beautiful home is settled in the heart of Weston Hills Country Club featuring a private lakefront lot, which allows you to enjoy the breathtaking sunrise from the pool area. It includes a refreshing saltwater pool and jacuzzi surrounded by lush landscaping. In your beautiful gourmet kitchen, you will prepare meals with family and friends creating an endless amount of memorable moments. You are offered many eye-catching upgrades, remodeled kitchen, granite countertops throughout the home, stainless steel appliances, accordion shutters, remodeled bathrooms and more. This home is in an excellent school district with easy access to shops, fine dining, and major highways.