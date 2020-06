2667 Palmer Place

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly pool

Palmer Place, Weston, FL 33332 - 4 BR 3 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed. ENJOY A BEAUTIFUL 1 STORY HOUSE RENOVATED WITH POOL IN THE BEST AREA OF DESIRABLE WESTON HILLS. 4 BEDS 3 BATHS UPDATED KITCHEN W/NEW GRANITE AND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW A/C AND NEW MARBLE FLOORING, THIS IS A GREAT HOME TO RAISE A FAMILY. A+ Schools. [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3582851 ]