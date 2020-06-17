All apartments in Weston
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:17 PM

2602 Center Ct Dr

2602 Center Court Drive · (954) 881-7008
Location

2602 Center Court Drive, Weston, FL 33332
Weston

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2-27 · Avail. now

$3,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Coach home located in the most exclusive City of Weston, ranked as one of the top cities in the country to live in. COURTSIDE at Weston Hills Country Club, gated community. The home has open layout floor plan. 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, laundry room, kitchen with granite counter tops, wood cabinets, and stainless steel new appliances. Bathrooms have been remodeled. New tile floors installed, new AC, new blinds installed in windows and sliding doors, freshly painted, two cars garage with oversized driveway. Covered and screened porch overlooking the garden. Contract with Service America included. A-rated public schools. The property is close to restaurants, express way, world-class shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2602 Center Ct Dr have any available units?
2602 Center Ct Dr has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2602 Center Ct Dr have?
Some of 2602 Center Ct Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2602 Center Ct Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2602 Center Ct Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2602 Center Ct Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2602 Center Ct Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Weston.
Does 2602 Center Ct Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2602 Center Ct Dr does offer parking.
Does 2602 Center Ct Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2602 Center Ct Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2602 Center Ct Dr have a pool?
No, 2602 Center Ct Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2602 Center Ct Dr have accessible units?
No, 2602 Center Ct Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2602 Center Ct Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2602 Center Ct Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2602 Center Ct Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2602 Center Ct Dr has units with air conditioning.
