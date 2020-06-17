2602 Center Ct Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful Coach home located in the most exclusive City of Weston, ranked as one of the top cities in the country to live in. COURTSIDE at Weston Hills Country Club, gated community. The home has open layout floor plan. 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, laundry room, kitchen with granite counter tops, wood cabinets, and stainless steel new appliances. Bathrooms have been remodeled. New tile floors installed, new AC, new blinds installed in windows and sliding doors, freshly painted, two cars garage with oversized driveway. Covered and screened porch overlooking the garden. Contract with Service America included. A-rated public schools. The property is close to restaurants, express way, world-class shopping.