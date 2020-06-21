All apartments in Weston
Last updated May 30 2020 at 5:57 AM

16691 Hemingway Dr

16691 Hemingway Drive · (305) 926-3441
Location

16691 Hemingway Drive, Weston, FL 33326
Bonaventure

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1110 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Enjoy living in gorgeous newly renovated townhouse in the heart of Weston. Open concept layout with beautiful wood floors, top-of-the-line professionally designed wood kitchen cabinets, refined Quartz counter tops with a decorative glass textured back splash, spacious pantry and updated appliances. Open contemporary Kitchen Island, ambiance glass lighting with dimmer, modern features and fans. Spacious bedrooms and closets and updated sinks and vanities in bathrooms. Back-storage room with spacious lovely patio terrace to enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16691 Hemingway Dr have any available units?
16691 Hemingway Dr has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16691 Hemingway Dr have?
Some of 16691 Hemingway Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16691 Hemingway Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16691 Hemingway Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16691 Hemingway Dr pet-friendly?
No, 16691 Hemingway Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Weston.
Does 16691 Hemingway Dr offer parking?
No, 16691 Hemingway Dr does not offer parking.
Does 16691 Hemingway Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16691 Hemingway Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16691 Hemingway Dr have a pool?
Yes, 16691 Hemingway Dr has a pool.
Does 16691 Hemingway Dr have accessible units?
No, 16691 Hemingway Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16691 Hemingway Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16691 Hemingway Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 16691 Hemingway Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 16691 Hemingway Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
