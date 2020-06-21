16691 Hemingway Dr

Amenities
Enjoy living in gorgeous newly renovated townhouse in the heart of Weston. Open concept layout with beautiful wood floors, top-of-the-line professionally designed wood kitchen cabinets, refined Quartz counter tops with a decorative glass textured back splash, spacious pantry and updated appliances. Open contemporary Kitchen Island, ambiance glass lighting with dimmer, modern features and fans. Spacious bedrooms and closets and updated sinks and vanities in bathrooms. Back-storage room with spacious lovely patio terrace to enjoy.