All apartments in Weston
Find more places like 16287 Laurel Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Weston, FL
/
16287 Laurel Dr
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:16 PM

16287 Laurel Dr

16287 Laurel Drive · (954) 880-2550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Weston
See all
Bonaventure
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16287 Laurel Drive, Weston, FL 33326
Bonaventure

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
parking
pool
pool table
garage
new construction
tennis court
Excellent Seasonal Rental.
Excellent property in Villas of Bonaventure. No age or rental restrictions, close to Sawgrass Mills Mall and only 20 min. away from Ft. Lauderdale International Airport. Great clean conditions, brand new washer / dryer and floors. Bonaventure town center membership to community pool, billiards, bowling, basketball and tennis courts and much more. Easy to show. Unit can be sold furnished or unfurnished. One story, corner unit, covered carport. with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Large terrace overlooking a canal. New floors, new washer, remodeled kitchen with granite top, high ceilings with lots of breadth. large rooms the main one with walking closet. many closets in addition to a cellar.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16287 Laurel Dr have any available units?
16287 Laurel Dr has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16287 Laurel Dr have?
Some of 16287 Laurel Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16287 Laurel Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16287 Laurel Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16287 Laurel Dr pet-friendly?
No, 16287 Laurel Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Weston.
Does 16287 Laurel Dr offer parking?
Yes, 16287 Laurel Dr does offer parking.
Does 16287 Laurel Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16287 Laurel Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16287 Laurel Dr have a pool?
Yes, 16287 Laurel Dr has a pool.
Does 16287 Laurel Dr have accessible units?
No, 16287 Laurel Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16287 Laurel Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16287 Laurel Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 16287 Laurel Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 16287 Laurel Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 16287 Laurel Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

St. Andrews at Weston
100 Bonaventure Blvd
Weston, FL 33326
La Morada at Weston
1201 Fairlake Blvd
Weston, FL 33326
San Michele Collection
1343 St Tropez Cir
Weston, FL 33326
Weston Place
16000 S Post Rd
Weston, FL 33331

Similar Pages

Weston 1 BedroomsWeston 2 Bedrooms
Weston 3 BedroomsWeston Apartments with Gym
Weston Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLLake Worth, FL
Homestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLPalm Springs, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bonaventure

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity