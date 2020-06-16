16287 Laurel Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court carport parking pool pool table garage new construction tennis court

Excellent Seasonal Rental.

Excellent property in Villas of Bonaventure. No age or rental restrictions, close to Sawgrass Mills Mall and only 20 min. away from Ft. Lauderdale International Airport. Great clean conditions, brand new washer / dryer and floors. Bonaventure town center membership to community pool, billiards, bowling, basketball and tennis courts and much more. Easy to show. Unit can be sold furnished or unfurnished. One story, corner unit, covered carport. with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Large terrace overlooking a canal. New floors, new washer, remodeled kitchen with granite top, high ceilings with lots of breadth. large rooms the main one with walking closet. many closets in addition to a cellar.