Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 AM

1607 Orion Lane

1607 Orion Lane · (954) 314-2855
Location

1607 Orion Lane, Weston, FL 33327
Weston

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
1607 Orion Lane Apt #1F, Weston, FL 33327 - 3 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by A Rodriguez, Hh List Realty, (954) 314-2855. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed. Ref#1107E9807 Great neighborhood and A+ schools. 3 bedroom two bath villa. Master bedroom with two walk in closets. Stainless steal appliances. Newly installed wood floors in bedrooms. Freshly painted throughout. New ceiling fans and fixtures throughout the property. Awesome backyard for little ones to play in. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3580638 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1607 Orion Lane have any available units?
1607 Orion Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Weston, FL.
What amenities does 1607 Orion Lane have?
Some of 1607 Orion Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1607 Orion Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1607 Orion Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1607 Orion Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1607 Orion Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1607 Orion Lane offer parking?
No, 1607 Orion Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1607 Orion Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1607 Orion Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1607 Orion Lane have a pool?
No, 1607 Orion Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1607 Orion Lane have accessible units?
No, 1607 Orion Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1607 Orion Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1607 Orion Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1607 Orion Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1607 Orion Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
