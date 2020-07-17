1576 Mira Vista Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool

San Sebastian single family 3/2 + 2cg, fenced in yard. Just minutes to community pool, playground and easy access to I75 to connect to tri county area Exceptionally clean inside and out... First months rent and 2 months security required, plus excellent credit and references. HOA Application fee is $100.00 for each applicant over 18 yrs. of age and must allow 30 days for approval.

Full size washer and dryer. No pets permitted. Property has ATT service and owner does not permit any other service to be connected to the house. NO PETS....NO PETS...NO PETS...