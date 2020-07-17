All apartments in Weston
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

1576 Mira Vista Cir

1576 Mira Vista Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1576 Mira Vista Circle, Weston, FL 33327
Weston

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
playground
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
San Sebastian single family 3/2 + 2cg, fenced in yard. Just minutes to community pool, playground and easy access to I75 to connect to tri county area Exceptionally clean inside and out... First months rent and 2 months security required, plus excellent credit and references. HOA Application fee is $100.00 for each applicant over 18 yrs. of age and must allow 30 days for approval.
Full size washer and dryer. No pets permitted. Property has ATT service and owner does not permit any other service to be connected to the house. NO PETS....NO PETS...NO PETS...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

