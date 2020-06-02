1434 Coronado Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Two Story Townhouse with 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Baths awaits you in the quiet and secure community of San Sebastian off of I-75. The inside of the Townhouse Features an upgraded Kitchen with Travertine Marble Floors, Granite Tops and Stainless Steel Appliances. This Property is very well maintained and ready to move in. It includes Laminated Wood Floors, Screened Porch & Accordion Shutters Throughout. Grade A+ schools, children's park, family pool, playground and plenty of free space to ride bikes. The outside of the Townhouse features a 1 car garage and a variety of visitor's parking spaces.