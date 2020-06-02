All apartments in Weston
1434 Coronado Rd
Last updated May 27 2020 at 9:16 AM

1434 Coronado Rd

1434 Coronado Road · (954) 854-0937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Weston
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
Location

1434 Coronado Road, Weston, FL 33327
Weston

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2-38 · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Two Story Townhouse with 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Baths awaits you in the quiet and secure community of San Sebastian off of I-75. The inside of the Townhouse Features an upgraded Kitchen with Travertine Marble Floors, Granite Tops and Stainless Steel Appliances. This Property is very well maintained and ready to move in. It includes Laminated Wood Floors, Screened Porch & Accordion Shutters Throughout. Grade A+ schools, children's park, family pool, playground and plenty of free space to ride bikes. The outside of the Townhouse features a 1 car garage and a variety of visitor's parking spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1434 Coronado Rd have any available units?
1434 Coronado Rd has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1434 Coronado Rd have?
Some of 1434 Coronado Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1434 Coronado Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1434 Coronado Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1434 Coronado Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1434 Coronado Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Weston.
Does 1434 Coronado Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1434 Coronado Rd does offer parking.
Does 1434 Coronado Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1434 Coronado Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1434 Coronado Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1434 Coronado Rd has a pool.
Does 1434 Coronado Rd have accessible units?
No, 1434 Coronado Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1434 Coronado Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1434 Coronado Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1434 Coronado Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1434 Coronado Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
