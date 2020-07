Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr concierge 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access yoga

Alexander living is what we call the lifestyle you'll experience at the sister residences in downtown West Palm Beach: historically modern, urban funky lofts at Alexander lofts, or the chic, uptown-mod high-rise design of the Alexander, right across the street. The shared amenities include the 7th-floor pool and spa deck, 24-hour fitness center, club room, executive business center, and more located in the Alexander. We're in the heart of the downtown arts district, a premium location within walking distance to city place, public, and downtown restaurants, yoga studios, spas, salons, museums, and entertainment. There's nothing like Alexander living, where the vibrancy of the downtown lifestyle is expressed in two ultra-hip residential aesthetics.