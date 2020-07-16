All apartments in West Palm Beach
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

990 Millbrae Court

990 Millbrae Court · (561) 452-6263
Location

990 Millbrae Court, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1357 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
This is a nice corner unit 2BE/2BA, 2-Car Garage, 1,357 sf. HD Cable TV, Internet, Water, Trash all included with rent!! Pets OK with approval. Amenities include lake front swimming-pool, BBQ patio area, 24 hour state of the art gym/fitness center, aerobics/dance room, clubhouse with a full-size catering kitchen. Cityside has approximate 1.7 miles of running track, 24-hour man gated security and rover. Located only minutes from I-95, Downtown WPB, across the street from the new Palm Beach Outlet Mall, 5-min to PBI Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 990 Millbrae Court have any available units?
990 Millbrae Court has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 990 Millbrae Court have?
Some of 990 Millbrae Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 990 Millbrae Court currently offering any rent specials?
990 Millbrae Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 990 Millbrae Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 990 Millbrae Court is pet friendly.
Does 990 Millbrae Court offer parking?
Yes, 990 Millbrae Court offers parking.
Does 990 Millbrae Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 990 Millbrae Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 990 Millbrae Court have a pool?
Yes, 990 Millbrae Court has a pool.
Does 990 Millbrae Court have accessible units?
No, 990 Millbrae Court does not have accessible units.
Does 990 Millbrae Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 990 Millbrae Court has units with dishwashers.
