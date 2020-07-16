990 Millbrae Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage 24hr gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

This is a nice corner unit 2BE/2BA, 2-Car Garage, 1,357 sf. HD Cable TV, Internet, Water, Trash all included with rent!! Pets OK with approval. Amenities include lake front swimming-pool, BBQ patio area, 24 hour state of the art gym/fitness center, aerobics/dance room, clubhouse with a full-size catering kitchen. Cityside has approximate 1.7 miles of running track, 24-hour man gated security and rover. Located only minutes from I-95, Downtown WPB, across the street from the new Palm Beach Outlet Mall, 5-min to PBI Airport.