9887 BAYWINDS DR

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance garage volleyball court

Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo in the Gated community of Mezzano in West Palm Beach, FL. This unit features 1258 square feet; one car garage; bonus room off the living room; Full washer/dryer; walk-in closets; open kitchen; ceiling fans; pantry in kitchen; roman tubs! Water Included!!



Up to 2 Pets allowed (combined weight must be or less 50 lbs)



Community offers: Pool, clubhouse, volleyball, fitness center, playground.



Interested in a tour? CALL 561-295-8986



This is a deposit-free property with Obligo. Renters who qualify for the Obligo service do not have to pay a full cash deposit!



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



1st Month Rent and Security Deposit, no last month needed



$75.00 one time doc preparation fee

$30.00/month pet fee per pet

$49.00/month Resident Benefits Package - Including but not limited to $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance Coverage, Online Tenant Portal for maintenance, payment options, 24/7 maintenance hotline and many more!



HOA Fees:

$100 per individual or $100 for married couple

$150.00 non-refundable pet fee (1st pet) & $75.00 non-refundable pet fee (2nd pet)

Required 3x rental amount



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65.00 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient (3x the rental amount) and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies. Visit our website to learn more about our Resident Selection Criteria.



Home Sales and Property Management

8259 N Military Trl #1, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410, United States

Phone: +1 561-624-4663



Amenities: 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo, One Car Garage, Full Washer/Dryer, Walk-in Closets, Garden Tubs, Ceiling Fans, Community Pool, Fitness Center