Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

9887 BAYWINDS DR

9887 Baywinds Drive · (561) 295-8986
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9887 Baywinds Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33411
Baywinds

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4307 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1258 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
volleyball court
Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo in the Gated community of Mezzano in West Palm Beach, FL. This unit features 1258 square feet; one car garage; bonus room off the living room; Full washer/dryer; walk-in closets; open kitchen; ceiling fans; pantry in kitchen; roman tubs! Water Included!!

Up to 2 Pets allowed (combined weight must be or less 50 lbs)

Community offers: Pool, clubhouse, volleyball, fitness center, playground.

Interested in a tour? CALL 561-295-8986

This is a deposit-free property with Obligo. Renters who qualify for the Obligo service do not have to pay a full cash deposit!

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

1st Month Rent and Security Deposit, no last month needed

$75.00 one time doc preparation fee
$30.00/month pet fee per pet
$49.00/month Resident Benefits Package - Including but not limited to $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance Coverage, Online Tenant Portal for maintenance, payment options, 24/7 maintenance hotline and many more!

HOA Fees:
$100 per individual or $100 for married couple
$150.00 non-refundable pet fee (1st pet) & $75.00 non-refundable pet fee (2nd pet)
Required 3x rental amount

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65.00 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient (3x the rental amount) and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies. Visit our website to learn more about our Resident Selection Criteria.

Home Sales and Property Management
8259 N Military Trl #1, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410, United States
Phone: +1 561-624-4663

Amenities: 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo, One Car Garage, Full Washer/Dryer, Walk-in Closets, Garden Tubs, Ceiling Fans, Community Pool, Fitness Center

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9887 BAYWINDS DR have any available units?
9887 BAYWINDS DR has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 9887 BAYWINDS DR have?
Some of 9887 BAYWINDS DR's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9887 BAYWINDS DR currently offering any rent specials?
9887 BAYWINDS DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9887 BAYWINDS DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 9887 BAYWINDS DR is pet friendly.
Does 9887 BAYWINDS DR offer parking?
Yes, 9887 BAYWINDS DR does offer parking.
Does 9887 BAYWINDS DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9887 BAYWINDS DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9887 BAYWINDS DR have a pool?
Yes, 9887 BAYWINDS DR has a pool.
Does 9887 BAYWINDS DR have accessible units?
No, 9887 BAYWINDS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 9887 BAYWINDS DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 9887 BAYWINDS DR does not have units with dishwashers.
