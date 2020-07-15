9845 Baywinds Boulevard

Amenities

Baywinds Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL 33411 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Paula Stone, Rent 1 Sale 1 Realty PBC, (561) 469-7422. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: allowed. Property ID: M 6/12-10629338 Lovely condo with crown molding, a washer and dryer, garden tub and more. Nice gated community, good schools. For a showing, please call our helpful staff. We have access to all homes, town homes, condos and apartments for rent/sale. Rent 1 Sale 1 Realty PBC, Inc. Listing courtesy of The Keyes Company [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3585093 ]