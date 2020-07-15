All apartments in West Palm Beach
Location

9845 Baywinds Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33411
Baywinds

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
bathtub
Baywinds Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL 33411 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Paula Stone, Rent 1 Sale 1 Realty PBC, (561) 469-7422. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: allowed. Property ID: M 6/12-10629338 Lovely condo with crown molding, a washer and dryer, garden tub and more. Nice gated community, good schools. For a showing, please call our helpful staff. We have access to all homes, town homes, condos and apartments for rent/sale. Rent 1 Sale 1 Realty PBC, Inc. Listing courtesy of The Keyes Company [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3585093 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9845 Baywinds Boulevard have any available units?
9845 Baywinds Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Palm Beach, FL.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
Is 9845 Baywinds Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
9845 Baywinds Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9845 Baywinds Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 9845 Baywinds Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 9845 Baywinds Boulevard offer parking?
No, 9845 Baywinds Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 9845 Baywinds Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9845 Baywinds Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9845 Baywinds Boulevard have a pool?
No, 9845 Baywinds Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 9845 Baywinds Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 9845 Baywinds Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 9845 Baywinds Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 9845 Baywinds Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9845 Baywinds Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 9845 Baywinds Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
