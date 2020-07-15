All apartments in West Palm Beach
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:04 AM

8208 Heritage Club Drive

8208 Heritage Club Drive · (305) 934-9742
Location

8208 Heritage Club Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33412
Ibis Golf and Country Club

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Spacious, sun-drenched 2,556 square foot home with lake and golf course views on a corner lot within walking distance to the Club at Ibis Clubhouse. Impeccable home featuring updated Italian porcelain plank flooring, remodeled kitchen with marble waterfall countertop and stainless steel appliances and 20ft vault ceilings. Master Bedroom and 2 guest bedrooms on second level. One guest room/den on first floor. A screened in pool patio with a private heated pool, bar-b-que and dining area for outdoor entertaining. Enjoy country club living with 4 restaurants, a newly remodeled Club House, fitness center, beauty salon and spa, 15 tennis courts, 3 Nicklaus Family Golf Courses all on the premises. One-time Membership Transfer fee of $975. Short and long term rental available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8208 Heritage Club Drive have any available units?
8208 Heritage Club Drive has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 8208 Heritage Club Drive have?
Some of 8208 Heritage Club Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8208 Heritage Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8208 Heritage Club Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8208 Heritage Club Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8208 Heritage Club Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 8208 Heritage Club Drive offer parking?
No, 8208 Heritage Club Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8208 Heritage Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8208 Heritage Club Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8208 Heritage Club Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8208 Heritage Club Drive has a pool.
Does 8208 Heritage Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 8208 Heritage Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8208 Heritage Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8208 Heritage Club Drive has units with dishwashers.
