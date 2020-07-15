8208 Heritage Club Drive

Amenities

Spacious, sun-drenched 2,556 square foot home with lake and golf course views on a corner lot within walking distance to the Club at Ibis Clubhouse. Impeccable home featuring updated Italian porcelain plank flooring, remodeled kitchen with marble waterfall countertop and stainless steel appliances and 20ft vault ceilings. Master Bedroom and 2 guest bedrooms on second level. One guest room/den on first floor. A screened in pool patio with a private heated pool, bar-b-que and dining area for outdoor entertaining. Enjoy country club living with 4 restaurants, a newly remodeled Club House, fitness center, beauty salon and spa, 15 tennis courts, 3 Nicklaus Family Golf Courses all on the premises. One-time Membership Transfer fee of $975. Short and long term rental available