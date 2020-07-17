All apartments in West Palm Beach
Last updated July 17 2020 at 7:52 AM

6614 66th Way

6614 66th Way · (860) 719-7162
Location

6614 66th Way, West Palm Beach, FL 33409
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
6614 66th Way, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Chrisandra Miller, Ibero Property Mgmt & Real Estate Service, (860) 719-7162. Available from: 06/07/2020. No pets allowed. Updated townhouse in desirable sandalwood South Two Large bedrooms with 2.5 baths,wood floors NO Carpet. Both bedrooms have balcony,community pool tennis . Washer and dryer, large living room. Screened in patio to enjoy the summer ,Close to I-95 and turnpike. Near beaches, shopping and restaurants,new spring facility for baseball,Don't miss this one it's ready to move. Chrisandra Miller Realtor Ibero Property Mgmt & Real Estate Services Listing by Oasis Florida Properties [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3580709 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6614 66th Way have any available units?
6614 66th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Palm Beach, FL.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 6614 66th Way have?
Some of 6614 66th Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6614 66th Way currently offering any rent specials?
6614 66th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6614 66th Way pet-friendly?
No, 6614 66th Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 6614 66th Way offer parking?
No, 6614 66th Way does not offer parking.
Does 6614 66th Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6614 66th Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6614 66th Way have a pool?
Yes, 6614 66th Way has a pool.
Does 6614 66th Way have accessible units?
No, 6614 66th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6614 66th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6614 66th Way does not have units with dishwashers.
