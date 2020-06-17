All apartments in West Palm Beach
Last updated June 17 2020 at 6:50 AM

5526 55th Way

5526 55th Way · (561) 469-7422
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5526 55th Way, West Palm Beach, FL 33409
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1236 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
pool
bbq/grill
5526 55th Way, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 - 2 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Daniel Gallien, R1S1 Realty, (561) 469-7422. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. PROP ID: 4C-051 06/11: Two story townhome in lake community with landscaped walkways. Balcony overlooks private fenced courtyard with patio for BBQ, entertaining or just relaxing. Community pool, clubhouse, park and lakes. Call Dan Gallien or our helpful staff or visit us at rent1sale1.com Rent 1 Sale 1 Realty We have access to everything for rent in this particular community. This is the starting price for similar sized units at this time. Rent 1 Sale 1 Realty is the largest real estate company of its kind in Florida. We have access to all privately owned homes, townhomes and condos for rent. We also keep an in-house inventory of apartment communities with rent specials and move in specials. Feel free to call for personalized search assistance. [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3585106 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5526 55th Way have any available units?
5526 55th Way has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5526 55th Way have?
Some of 5526 55th Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5526 55th Way currently offering any rent specials?
5526 55th Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5526 55th Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5526 55th Way is pet friendly.
Does 5526 55th Way offer parking?
No, 5526 55th Way does not offer parking.
Does 5526 55th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5526 55th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5526 55th Way have a pool?
Yes, 5526 55th Way has a pool.
Does 5526 55th Way have accessible units?
No, 5526 55th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5526 55th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5526 55th Way does not have units with dishwashers.
