5526 55th Way, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 - 2 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Daniel Gallien, R1S1 Realty, (561) 469-7422. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. PROP ID: 4C-051 06/11: Two story townhome in lake community with landscaped walkways. Balcony overlooks private fenced courtyard with patio for BBQ, entertaining or just relaxing. Community pool, clubhouse, park and lakes. Call Dan Gallien or our helpful staff or visit us at rent1sale1.com Rent 1 Sale 1 Realty We have access to everything for rent in this particular community. This is the starting price for similar sized units at this time. Rent 1 Sale 1 Realty is the largest real estate company of its kind in Florida. We have access to all privately owned homes, townhomes and condos for rent. We also keep an in-house inventory of apartment communities with rent specials and move in specials. Feel free to call for personalized search assistance. [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3585106 ]