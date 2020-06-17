All apartments in West Palm Beach
Last updated June 17 2020 at 6:50 AM

5259 Ashley River Road

5259 Ashley River Rd · (561) 469-7422
Location

5259 Ashley River Rd, West Palm Beach, FL 33417

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1104 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
5259 Ashley River Road, West Palm Beach, FL 33417 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Daniel Gallien, R1S1 Realty, (561) 469-7422. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. PROP ID 4C-007 06/11: Brand new gated townhome community on lake with pool. This 2 story townhome community offers garages and has easy access to I95. Call Dan Gallien or our helpful staff or visit us at rent1sale1.com Rent 1 Sale 1 Realty We have access to everything for rent in this particular community. This is the starting price for similar sized units at this time. Rent 1 Sale 1 Realty is the largest real estate company of its kind in Florida. We have access to all privately owned homes, townhomes and condos for rent. We also keep an in-house inventory of apartment communities with rent specials and move in specials. Feel free to call for personalized search assistance. [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3585081 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5259 Ashley River Road have any available units?
5259 Ashley River Road has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
Is 5259 Ashley River Road currently offering any rent specials?
5259 Ashley River Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5259 Ashley River Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5259 Ashley River Road is pet friendly.
Does 5259 Ashley River Road offer parking?
Yes, 5259 Ashley River Road does offer parking.
Does 5259 Ashley River Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5259 Ashley River Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5259 Ashley River Road have a pool?
Yes, 5259 Ashley River Road has a pool.
Does 5259 Ashley River Road have accessible units?
No, 5259 Ashley River Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5259 Ashley River Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5259 Ashley River Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5259 Ashley River Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5259 Ashley River Road does not have units with air conditioning.
