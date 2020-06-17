Amenities

5259 Ashley River Road, West Palm Beach, FL 33417 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Daniel Gallien, R1S1 Realty, (561) 469-7422. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. PROP ID 4C-007 06/11: Brand new gated townhome community on lake with pool. This 2 story townhome community offers garages and has easy access to I95. Call Dan Gallien or our helpful staff or visit us at rent1sale1.com Rent 1 Sale 1 Realty We have access to everything for rent in this particular community. This is the starting price for similar sized units at this time. Rent 1 Sale 1 Realty is the largest real estate company of its kind in Florida. We have access to all privately owned homes, townhomes and condos for rent. We also keep an in-house inventory of apartment communities with rent specials and move in specials. Feel free to call for personalized search assistance. [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3585081 ]