Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

Life is good when you can look out from your living room, bedroom and den/bedroom at the intracoastal and see the sun rise each morning. Spacious 2/2 condo with expansive water views. Second bedroom has a pull out sofa. Close to PBI, Great Restaurants and Shopping. This is where you want to be this coming winter. Seasonal rentals at Placido Mar are very rare.