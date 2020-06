Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center gym pool media room

New Luxury apartments in the heart of Rosemary Square, with refined granite counter-tops, brand new stainless steel appliances, full size washer and dryer, captivating vinyl wood flooring, and sleek grey and white finishes that are sure to make your home delightful. We have a sparkling swimming pool, and steaming Jacuzzi, as well as a great gym, cozy movie theater and business center!