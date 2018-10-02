All apartments in West Palm Beach
Find more places like 426 51st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Palm Beach, FL
/
426 51st Street
Last updated April 14 2020 at 12:17 AM

426 51st Street

426 51st Street · (561) 747-6600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Palm Beach
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

426 51st Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33407
Northwood Harbor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1230 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
This adorable 3/2 1945 Cottage home, nick named the ''Hansel and Gretal House'' boasts beautiful hardwood floors, crown molding and a chicago brick driveway. This historic home has unique touches, including a vintage heartland Gas range, claw foot bath tub and original modlings. Just 1/2 block from the Intracoastal, 2 blocks from Osprey Park, minutes to Northwood Village Art District and less than 10 minutes to downtown W. P.B. Other features are new AC and heat, indoor washer and dryer, Glass French doors lead out to lovely paved courtyard with strung lighting and an outdoor shower.The yard features a mature banyan tree and nice landscaping making the yard ideal for outdoor living. (the outdoor space is shared with back cottage) Water and Landscaping included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 426 51st Street have any available units?
426 51st Street has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 426 51st Street have?
Some of 426 51st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 426 51st Street currently offering any rent specials?
426 51st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 51st Street pet-friendly?
No, 426 51st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 426 51st Street offer parking?
Yes, 426 51st Street does offer parking.
Does 426 51st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 426 51st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 51st Street have a pool?
No, 426 51st Street does not have a pool.
Does 426 51st Street have accessible units?
No, 426 51st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 426 51st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 426 51st Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 426 51st Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Alexander
333 Fern Street
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Visions at Willow Pond
4860 Sand Stone Ln
West Palm Beach, FL 33411
Turtle Cove
888 Cotton Bay Dr W
West Palm Beach, FL 33406
Cottonwood West Palm
7110 Okeechobee Boulevard
West Palm Beach, FL 33411
Seascape
124 Bamboo Rd
West Palm Beach, FL 33404
Parkline Palm Beaches
591 Evernia Street
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Melrose
3200 Haverhill Rd
West Palm Beach, FL 33417
Vista Lago
3130 N Jog Rd
West Palm Beach, FL 33411

Similar Pages

West Palm Beach 1 BedroomsWest Palm Beach 2 Bedrooms
West Palm Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Palm Beach Pet Friendly Places
West Palm Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FL
Coconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Villages Of Palm Beach LakesDowntown West Palm Beach
Golden LakesCentury Village
RenaissanceIbis Golf And Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

Palm Beach Atlantic UniversityAtlantic Technical College
Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Nova Southeastern University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity