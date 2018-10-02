426 51st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking

This adorable 3/2 1945 Cottage home, nick named the ''Hansel and Gretal House'' boasts beautiful hardwood floors, crown molding and a chicago brick driveway. This historic home has unique touches, including a vintage heartland Gas range, claw foot bath tub and original modlings. Just 1/2 block from the Intracoastal, 2 blocks from Osprey Park, minutes to Northwood Village Art District and less than 10 minutes to downtown W. P.B. Other features are new AC and heat, indoor washer and dryer, Glass French doors lead out to lovely paved courtyard with strung lighting and an outdoor shower.The yard features a mature banyan tree and nice landscaping making the yard ideal for outdoor living. (the outdoor space is shared with back cottage) Water and Landscaping included.