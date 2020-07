Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Available 08/01/20 2/1 House near Antique Row - A must see! - Property Id: 314470



This cottage home was built in the early 50's and is located near Antique Row and two miles from downtown. This home has two bedrooms one bath with red oak flooring in main living areas and bedrooms. Bathroom will have porcelain tile flooring. Kitchen countertop is stilite stone (granite slurry) with travertine backsplash and travertine tile flooring. This home is one of three rental units on this property. All three units share a washer and dryer. Resident will be billed $20 to cover electric charges for use of washer and dryer. Resident is responsible for all utilities. Water to be billed monthly by landlord based on actual billing. Resident is responsible for setting up own account for the home with FPL. No pets allowed. $150 utility deposit. Security deposit is one month's rent with good credit. Available August 1st or possibly earlier.



GOOD CREDIT IS A MUST.



You must provide recent credit report, proof of employment and rental references. NO PETS.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/425-avenida-hermosa-west-palm-beach-fl/314470

Property Id 314470



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5970664)