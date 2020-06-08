All apartments in West Palm Beach
4131 San Marino Boulevard
Last updated April 30 2020 at 8:29 PM

4131 San Marino Boulevard

4131 San Marino Boulevard · (561) 818-2120
Location

4131 San Marino Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL 33409
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
Come see this beautiful completely remodeled condo in Emerald Isle. This one bedroom, one bath has beautiful shaker kitchen cabinets, quartz counter tops, dishwasher, stove, microwave and refrigerator. Vanity and quartz counter top in bathroom. lights and ceiling fans, flooring and freshly painted throughout. You will not find another condo on this community in this pristine condition. $50 fee for Credit and background check plus $75.00 processing fee for URG. HOA application fee is $100Fist month, last month and security deposit due at lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4131 San Marino Boulevard have any available units?
4131 San Marino Boulevard has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4131 San Marino Boulevard have?
Some of 4131 San Marino Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4131 San Marino Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4131 San Marino Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4131 San Marino Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4131 San Marino Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 4131 San Marino Boulevard offer parking?
No, 4131 San Marino Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 4131 San Marino Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4131 San Marino Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4131 San Marino Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4131 San Marino Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4131 San Marino Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4131 San Marino Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4131 San Marino Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4131 San Marino Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
