4131 San Marino Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan ice maker microwave

Come see this beautiful completely remodeled condo in Emerald Isle. This one bedroom, one bath has beautiful shaker kitchen cabinets, quartz counter tops, dishwasher, stove, microwave and refrigerator. Vanity and quartz counter top in bathroom. lights and ceiling fans, flooring and freshly painted throughout. You will not find another condo on this community in this pristine condition. $50 fee for Credit and background check plus $75.00 processing fee for URG. HOA application fee is $100Fist month, last month and security deposit due at lease signing.