4115 San Marino Boulevard #202 - 1

AMAZING OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN A 1/1 located in EMERALD ISLES Condo, a gated resort style community that offers a variety of amenities such as beautiful resort style pool, hot tub with massaging jets, full gym, racquetball/basketball court, tennis court, volleyball court and children's playground. Laminate Floors in living area and bedroom, ceramic floors in bathrooms and kitchen. Minutes away from shopping, entertainment, nightlife and all West Palm Beach city has to offer. DO NOT MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN THIS DESIRABLE COMMUNITY, IT WILL NOT LAST LONG.

