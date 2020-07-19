All apartments in West Palm Beach
Find more places like 4115 San Marino Boulevard #202 - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Palm Beach, FL
/
4115 San Marino Boulevard #202 - 1
Last updated July 9 2020 at 1:03 AM

4115 San Marino Boulevard #202 - 1

4115 San Marino Boulevard · (305) 755-2905
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Palm Beach
See all
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4115 San Marino Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL 33409
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,275

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

gym
pool
air conditioning
playground
racquetball court
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
AMAZING OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN A 1/1 located in EMERALD ISLES Condo, a gated resort style community that offers a variety of amenities such as beautiful resort style pool, hot tub with massaging jets, full gym, racquetball/basketball court, tennis court, volleyball court and children's playground. Laminate Floors in living area and bedroom, ceramic floors in bathrooms and kitchen. Minutes away from shopping, entertainment, nightlife and all West Palm Beach city has to offer. DO NOT MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN THIS DESIRABLE COMMUNITY, IT WILL NOT LAST LONG.
AMAZING OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN A 1/1 located in EMERALD ISLES Condo, a gated resort style community that offers a variety of amenities such as beautiful resort style pool, hot tub with massaging jets, full gym, racquetball/basketball court, tennis court, volleyball court and children's playground. Laminate Floors in living area and bedroom, ceramic floors in bathrooms and kitchen. Minutes away from shopping, entertainment, nightlife and all West Palm Beach city has to offer. DO NOT MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN THIS DESIRABLE COMMUNITY, IT WILL NOT LAST LONG.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4115 San Marino Boulevard #202 - 1 have any available units?
4115 San Marino Boulevard #202 - 1 has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4115 San Marino Boulevard #202 - 1 have?
Some of 4115 San Marino Boulevard #202 - 1's amenities include gym, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4115 San Marino Boulevard #202 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4115 San Marino Boulevard #202 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4115 San Marino Boulevard #202 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4115 San Marino Boulevard #202 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 4115 San Marino Boulevard #202 - 1 offer parking?
No, 4115 San Marino Boulevard #202 - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 4115 San Marino Boulevard #202 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4115 San Marino Boulevard #202 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4115 San Marino Boulevard #202 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 4115 San Marino Boulevard #202 - 1 has a pool.
Does 4115 San Marino Boulevard #202 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4115 San Marino Boulevard #202 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4115 San Marino Boulevard #202 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4115 San Marino Boulevard #202 - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 4115 San Marino Boulevard #202 - 1?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Jefferson Palm Beach
290 Courtney Lakes Circle
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Sole at City Center
499 Evernia Street
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Parc500 Apartments
500 N Congress Ave
West Palm Beach, FL 33403
Casa Mara
3111 South Dixie Highway
West Palm Beach, FL 33405
Ibis Reserve
8300 Ibis Reserve Cir
West Palm Beach, FL 33412
Seasons704
4970 Haverhill Commons Cir
West Palm Beach, FL 33417
The Flats at Rosemary Square
720 S Sapodilla Ave
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Cortland Portofino Place
4400 Portofino Way
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Similar Pages

West Palm Beach 1 BedroomsWest Palm Beach 2 BedroomsWest Palm Beach Apartments with Pools
West Palm Beach Pet Friendly PlacesWest Palm Beach Studio Apartments
Palm Beach County ApartmentsMiami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FL
Boynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FL
Coconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLWellington, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLJupiter, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Villages Of Palm Beach LakesDowntown West Palm Beach
Golden LakesCentury Village
RenaissanceIbis Golf And Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

Palm Beach Atlantic UniversityAtlantic Technical College
Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Nova Southeastern University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity