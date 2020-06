Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Bright & Spacious 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo located in luxury area of Lands of the President at Whitehall. Beautiful View of the Pool and walking distance. Ceramic Tiles in living room and nice bright wood laminate floor in the 2 bedrooms. Nice appliances, Lots of space with bonus room and laundry room with Washer and Dryer in unit. Near the new Jack Nicklaus golf course in Banyan Cay. Conveniently located near Palm Beach Outlets, Restaurants, Supermarkets, Beaches and I-95.