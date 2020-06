Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher gym pool ceiling fan elevator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym pool

Come see this lake view 2/2 well kept condo in Whitehall! The lake over looks the Jack Nicklaus golf course in Banyan Cay. Home features include tile throughout, brand new ceiling fans, extra small room can be used as a den/office. 24 hours gated community, close to airport, beaches, shopping and highways. Community offers pool, club house, exercise room and a bq area. This won't last long !