3511 Village Boulevard
3511 Village Boulevard

3511 Village Boulevard · (561) 469-7422
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3511 Village Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
cable included
Unit Amenities
cable included
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Village Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Paula Stone, Rent 1 Sale 1 Realty PBC, (561) 469-7422. Available from: 07/13/2020. No pets allowed. Property ID: M 7/13-10636506 Clean and spacious condo with water and cable included in the rent. Full size washer/dryer. Great location in The Villages. Take a look today. For a showing, please call our helpful staff. We have access to all homes, town homes, condos and apartments for rent/sale. Rent 1 Sale 1 Realty PBC, Inc. Listing courtesy of Keystone Realty Group, Inc [ Published 15-Jul-20 / ID 3625176 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3511 Village Boulevard have any available units?
3511 Village Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Palm Beach, FL.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
Is 3511 Village Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3511 Village Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3511 Village Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3511 Village Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 3511 Village Boulevard offer parking?
No, 3511 Village Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 3511 Village Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3511 Village Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3511 Village Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3511 Village Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3511 Village Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3511 Village Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3511 Village Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3511 Village Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3511 Village Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 3511 Village Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
