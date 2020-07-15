3511 Village Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry cable included

Unit Amenities cable included in unit laundry Property Amenities

Village Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Paula Stone, Rent 1 Sale 1 Realty PBC, (561) 469-7422. Available from: 07/13/2020. No pets allowed. Property ID: M 7/13-10636506 Clean and spacious condo with water and cable included in the rent. Full size washer/dryer. Great location in The Villages. Take a look today. For a showing, please call our helpful staff. We have access to all homes, town homes, condos and apartments for rent/sale. Rent 1 Sale 1 Realty PBC, Inc. Listing courtesy of Keystone Realty Group, Inc [ Published 15-Jul-20 / ID 3625176 ]